What's the story

The Telangana police have started the deportation of 33 Pakistani nationals on orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The order was issued on April 24, after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Telangana's Director General of Police Jitender has implemented the order by canceling all regular visas issued to Pakistani citizens from April 27.

Medical visas will continue to remain valid till April 29.