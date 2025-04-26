Telangana police start deportation of 33 Pakistani nationals
What's the story
The Telangana police have started the deportation of 33 Pakistani nationals on orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The order was issued on April 24, after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Telangana's Director General of Police Jitender has implemented the order by canceling all regular visas issued to Pakistani citizens from April 27.
Medical visas will continue to remain valid till April 29.
Exemptions
Visa categories and exceptions clarified
The MHA's new order won't apply to Long-Term Visa (LTV) holders, diplomatic, and official visa holders.
According to official data, there are 232 Pakistani nationals in Telangana on various types of visas. Only 33 of them are on regular visas and will have to be sent out of the country.
The remaining 199 who are LTV-holders won't be affected by the new order.
Enforcement
'Leave India' notices to be served
"Leave India" notices will be sent to those whose visas are being revoked.
"Hyderabad accounts for four of them, born in 1985, 2010, 1991, and 2023. All are under active surveillance. There will be no delays or excuses," said Chaitanya Kumar, DCP of Hyderabad Special Branch (SB).
Within the Rachakonda Commissionerate limits, three Pakistani nationals currently hold valid Indian visas. Two have valid LTVs, while the case of one woman is pending due to a stay by court.
Clarifications sought
Special cases under MHA scrutiny
Telangana police are asking the MHA for clarification on special cases, like that of an Indian woman who returned with her child after divorcing a Pakistani national.
"According to existing orders, the child, a Pakistani national, must be repatriated, although the mother is permitted to stay," said B. Sai Sri, Additional DCP Cyberabad SB.
A 'Leave India' notice asks foreigners to exit within a certain time for visa violations or security concerns.
Departure arrangements
Attari border designated as primary exit route
Punjab's Attari border has been chosen as the main land route for their exit; the deadline is April 30.
Those choosing the air route will have to leave from Delhi or Mumbai via foreign carriers to Pakistan.
Hyderabad isn't a recognized port of exit for Pakistanis.
"Individuals must report to the Special Branch, where an MHA form will be generated," officials said, adding necessary arrangements have been made for smooth deportations.
Purpose of visit
Deportees primarily visited for religious purposes
Most of those facing deportation had come to India to visit relatives or for pilgrimage, especially to religious sites in Pahadishareef and Maula Ali in Hyderabad.
Those on student visas are not affected by the suspension.
Telangana police confirmed that surveillance measures will remain in force till each individual has left the country, ensuring compliance with the deportation order.