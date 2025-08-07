Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency amid her ex-husband's illness

Singer Kelly Clarkson has announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency shows due to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's health issues. The decision comes after a year of Blackstock's illness, which has prompted Clarkson to prioritize being present for their children. In an Instagram post , she expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to fans who purchased tickets for the shows.

Statement More on her statement Clarkson wrote, "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas." "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them." She added that she was "sincerely sorry" to everyone who bought tickets and appreciated their understanding.

Background Who is Brandon Blackstock? Blackstock is a television producer and talent manager who started his career under his dad, Narvel Blackstock, at Starstruck Entertainment. He met his now ex-wife Clarkson in May 2006 during an Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsal, while he was still married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth. After reconnecting at the 2012 Super Bowl, they began dating in February 2012, got engaged by December, and married on October 20, 2013.