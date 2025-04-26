How Pahalgam terrorists have been linked to Pakistan
What's the story
India has submitted proof, including technical intelligence and eyewitness accounts, of the involvement of Pakistan in the Pahalgam attack.
The Indian Express states that foreign leaders and envoys have been made aware of the connection. PM Narendra Modi has spoken on the matter to 13 world leaders, while over 30 ambassadors have engaged on the issue with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior MEA officials.
Electronic trail
Electronic signatures of terrorists traced to Pakistan
The Indian government has provided "technical intelligence" and "credible information" from its intelligence department, indicating that the Pahalgam terror attack was linked to Pakistan.
The electronic signature of the terrorists who carried out the attack and their affiliated group, The Resistance Front, has been tracked to a minimum of two places in Pakistan.
India shared this information with foreign leaders and ambassadors.
Investigation update
Terrorists identified as having links to Pakistan
Foreign governments have also been informed about the Pahalgam attack probe, which happened on April 23, 2025.
Some terrorists involved in the attack have been identified, and their previous activities indicate links to Pakistan.
These men had earlier infiltrated into Indian territory and had been staying in hiding.
This information was derived through technical and human intelligence, as well as eyewitness accounts.
Intelligence findings
Digital footprints of terrorists linked to Pakistan
Indian intelligence agencies have tracked the digital footprints of the terrorists who carried out the Kashmir attack to safehouses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi.
The findings indicate a remote control room was possibly established for the Pahalgam attack, similar to the 26/11 attacks.
This further cements Pakistan's involvement in this incident that targeted 26 tourists, most of whom were Indian nationals.
Attack details
Attackers heavily armed, indicating high level of training
Initial forensic reports and testimonies of survivors indicate that the five terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were heavily armed with AK-series rifles.
They used advanced communication gear, and some of them were dressed in military-style uniforms, indicating a high level of training and coordination.
The attack took place on April 22 at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 and injured more than 20 others.