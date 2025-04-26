Woman killed in leopard attack while cutting grass near home
What's the story
A 20-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Vanarwadi village in the Dindori taluka.
Payal Rajendra Chavan was cutting grass in a field near her house when the mishap happened on Friday evening around 6:30pm.
The leopard pounced on her from behind and dragged her away several meters.
Aftermath
Family's timely intervention couldn't save her
Despite the intervention of Payal's family, they couldn't save her.
Hearing her screams, relatives rushed to the spot and forced the leopard to drop her and run away into the nearby fields.
However, Payal was badly injured and had lost a lot of blood. She was immediately rushed to the Rural Hospital in Dindori, but succumbed to her injuries.
Precautionary measures
Forest officials increase surveillance following attack
Senior forest department officials have reached the incident site and ramped up surveillance by adding more cages and cameras.
The region is known for its rich farms and water bodies, which attract leopards.
Earlier, a camera and cage had been set up 500m away from the attack site.
History
Previous leopard attack in same village
This isn't the first leopard attack in Vanarwadi village.
In August last year, a 15-year-old cattle grazer was also killed by a leopard in the same village.
Meanwhile, an 82-year-old woman died in a leopard attack in Shirur tehsil in Pune on Friday.
The woman was sleeping on the porch of her house in Kaul Vasti of Nalage Mala area, Inamgaon, Shirur, when a leopard attacked Laxmibai, mistaking her for prey.