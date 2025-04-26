Kannada actor Ranya Rao denied bail in gold smuggling case
What's the story
The Karnataka High Court has refused to grant bail to Kannada actor Ranya Rao and her co-accused Tarun Konduru Raju in a gold smuggling case.
Justice S Vishwajith Shetty announced the decision on Saturday. The detailed order is awaited.
Rao's counsel Sandesh Chouta claimed she had been "falsely implicated in the case."
Prosecution's case
DRI's evidence against Rao and Raju
Senior advocate Madhukar N Rao, appearing for the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), opposed the bail applications of both Rao and Raju.
The DRI has submitted evidence that 100kg of gold was smuggled into India from Dubai by the duo.
The HC wondered how Rao managed to get VIP treatment and police escort at Bengaluru airport; the DRI said it would probe this matter further.
Case background
Arrest details and travel history
Rao was intercepted at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on 3 March, when DRI officials found her in possession of gold bars worth ₹12.5 crore when she returned from Dubai.
Raju was arrested by the DRI on 9 March.
The central agency has alleged the duo made more than 20 trips to Dubai together in just January-March this year.