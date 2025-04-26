Maharashtra reports 70 heat stroke cases, 3 suspected fatalities
What's the story
Maharashtra is suffering from severe heat, and has recorded 70 heat stroke cases and three suspected deaths from March 1-April 23 this year.
The deaths are not yet confirmed as heat stroke. But health officials have called for caution as heatwave-like conditions continue to intensify.
Heat stress is one of the top causes of weather-related deaths, according to the World Health Organization, and can aggravate existing ailments.
Distribution
Heat stroke cases reported from various districts
The state health department has received a number of heat stroke cases from Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Nagpur.
According to data, 11 cases were from Yavatmal, nine from Buldhana, and eight from Nagpur.
Other districts have also reported heat stroke cases: Jalna, Gadchiroli, and Parbhani five each; Dhule four; Palghar three; Kolhapur, Latur, Nanded, Nashik, Raigad, and Wardha, two each; Pune Thane, Washim Sangli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Aurangabad, and Chandrapur, one each.
Awareness campaign
Health officials emphasize public awareness on heat-related risks
Experts from the health department have stressed the need to create more awareness among the public regarding the health hazards of extreme heat.
"Special emergency treatment units have been set up at primary health centers and other health institutions. Public alerts and warnings regarding heat waves are issued periodically," said Dr Babita Kamalapurkar, Joint Director of Health.
Medical officers at district and municipal levels have also been trained in handling heatstroke cases, she added.
Safety measures
Health officials urge citizens to take precautions against heat
Health officials have released a list of dos and don'ts for citizens to reduce the impact of severe heat.
Among them are staying out of direct sunlight, not going outdoors between 11am and 4pm, and avoiding heavy work and dark/heavy clothes.
"Stay away from soft drinks, soda, and alcohol as they can dehydrate your body," an officer advised.