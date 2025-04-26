What's the story

Adil Ahmed Thoker, the main suspect in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, was reportedly accompanied by 3-4 militants when he returned from Pakistan.

The 22 April attack killed 26 people.

Thoker, who is from Gurre village in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, had gone to Pakistan on a student visa in 2018 and returned six years later, NDTV reported.