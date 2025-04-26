Pahalgam suspect entered Pakistan on student visa, returned with terrorists
What's the story
Adil Ahmed Thoker, the main suspect in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, was reportedly accompanied by 3-4 militants when he returned from Pakistan.
The 22 April attack killed 26 people.
Thoker, who is from Gurre village in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, had gone to Pakistan on a student visa in 2018 and returned six years later, NDTV reported.
Radicalization
Thoker's links to terrorist organizations established
Thoker had been radicalized even before he left for Pakistan. Intelligence officials confirmed he had already gotten in touch with members of banned terrorist outfits operating from across the border.
After reaching Pakistan ostensibly to study, Thoker fell off the radar and cut off communication with his family for almost eight months.
Return
Thoker's re-entry into India and his role in Pahalgam attack
Intelligence sources say Thoker received ideological and paramilitary training from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) while in Pakistan.
However, he reappeared in India late in 2024 after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) via the tough-to-patrol Poonch-Rajouri sector.
He was traveling with a small group, including Hashim Musa, another prime suspect in the Pahalgam terror attack.
Covert operations
Thoker's covert operations in Anantnag
After going underground in Anantnag, Thoker likely sheltered at least one of the Pakistani nationals he had infiltrated with.
He stayed hidden for several weeks during which he reactivated contact with dormant terrorist cells.
Thoker was actively scouting for a suitable location and opportunity to launch a high-impact attack, officials believe.
Attack
Details of the Baisaran attack
On April 22, Thoker and his gang emerged from the dense pine forest surrounding Baisaran and opened fire on the tourists.
Survivors said the attackers asked some victims about their religion and demanded that individuals recite Islamic verses.
Those who failed or hesitated were shot.
The entire attack lasted under 10 minutes, killing 25 tourists, a local pony operator, and two security personnel, according to NDTV.
Suspect identification
Thoker identified as key suspect in Baisaran massacre
Jammu and Kashmir Police have officially named Thoker as one of the three prime suspects in the Baisaran massacre. The other two are also Pakistani—Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai.
The government has announced ₹20 lakh for credible information on them, as security forces carry out district-wide searches throughout Anantnag, Pahalgam, and nearby forest belts.