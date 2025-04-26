NIA teams interview Pahalgam attack survivors, search on for terrorists
What's the story
Special teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have started questioning survivors of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in South Kashmir.
The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) assault on April 22 left 26 dead.
Though they haven't formally taken over the case yet, NIA teams are on the lookout for clues that could lead to identifying those behind this act of violence, which has sparked unprecedented protests in the region's three-decade-long terror history.
Information gathering
NIA teams gather information from attack survivors
NIA teams started interviewing survivors of the recent Pahalgam attack on Tuesday to collect information.
The investigation so far indicates that five to seven terrorists were behind the assault, aided by at least two Pakistan-trained local militants.
The revelations have led to widespread anger and spontaneous protests across the Valley.
Intensified efforts
Security forces ramp up operations in Kashmir
Following the attack, police and paramilitary forces have stepped up operations in South Kashmir's dense forests.
There have been several encounters in the last few days, including the killing of top LeT commander Altaf Lalli in Bandipora district.
A hideout was also unearthed in Kulgam, and many suspected people were detained.
Suspect identification
Suspects identified in Pahalgam attack
Two main suspects have emerged in the investigation: Aadil Thokar alias Aadil Guree of Bijbehara, and Asif Sheikh of Tral.
Officials suspect Thokar had entered Pakistan in 2018 for armed training with the banned LeT and returned to India to execute attacks.
Homes of both terrorists were destroyed after explosives believed to be stored there detonated during a security operation.
Eyewitness identification
Eyewitnesses identify Thokar as shooter in Pahalgam attack
According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists filmed the attack on body cameras.
Six-seven photos were presented to the witnesses, who recognized Thokar as the one who opened fire during the incident.
Following the assault, the terrorists escaped into Pir Panjal's dense forests.
Security agencies have also issued sketches of three Pakistani men suspected to be behind this terrorist act and announced rewards for information leading to their capture.
Security alert
Security personnel warned of potential attacks
Security forces have been put on high alert after reports emerged that terrorists are planning an attack on vulnerable railway infrastructure, Kashmiri Pandits, and non-residents working in the Valley.
Railway security personnel have been advised against venturing outside their barracks to reduce their vulnerability.
A warning was also issued over a possible plan by Pakistan's ISI to carry out targeted attacks on Kashmir Pandits and police personnel in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.