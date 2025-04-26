What's the story

Special teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have started questioning survivors of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in South Kashmir.

The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) assault on April 22 left 26 dead.

Though they haven't formally taken over the case yet, NIA teams are on the lookout for clues that could lead to identifying those behind this act of violence, which has sparked unprecedented protests in the region's three-decade-long terror history.