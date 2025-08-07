Vijay Raaz's 'Udaipur Files' is finally releasing on Friday
What's the story
The controversial film Udaipur Files, inspired by the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022, will finally be released on Friday, August 8. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has dismissed all revision petitions against the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) nod to the movie's certification. The film was earlier slated for a July 11 release but faced censorship hurdles that delayed its premiere.
Certification cleared
No compelling evidence presented to reverse certification: MIB
The MIB's order noted that the filmmakers had made the 55 cuts mandated by the CBFC and also made some voluntary cuts for the film's release. It further stated that no new or compelling evidence had been presented to justify a reversal of certification. The film stars Vijay Raaz in the lead role.
Legal challenges
Film faced legal challenges over content
The film faced legal challenges from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani, who argued that it vilifies Muslims and could affect the right to a fair trial for the accused in Lal's murder case. Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad are the main accused in the case. Despite these hurdles, the film has now received final clearance from the Centre.
Family reaction
Lal's son welcomes film's release
Lal's son, Yash Sahu, expressed his happiness over the film getting final clearance from the MIB. He said, "On August 8, the whole country will see what happened to my father. The pain of our family will be seen in how my father was killed." "What is shown in this movie is against terrorism and not against any religion... We have won the battle we were fighting."