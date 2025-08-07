Vijay Raaz's 'Udaipur Files' is finally releasing on Friday

The controversial film Udaipur Files , inspired by the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022, will finally be released on Friday, August 8. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has dismissed all revision petitions against the Central Board of Film Certification 's (CBFC) nod to the movie's certification. The film was earlier slated for a July 11 release but faced censorship hurdles that delayed its premiere.

Certification cleared No compelling evidence presented to reverse certification: MIB The MIB's order noted that the filmmakers had made the 55 cuts mandated by the CBFC and also made some voluntary cuts for the film's release. It further stated that no new or compelling evidence had been presented to justify a reversal of certification. The film stars Vijay Raaz in the lead role.

Legal challenges Film faced legal challenges over content The film faced legal challenges from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani, who argued that it vilifies Muslims and could affect the right to a fair trial for the accused in Lal's murder case. Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad are the main accused in the case. Despite these hurdles, the film has now received final clearance from the Centre.