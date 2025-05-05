What's the story

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

The treaty, which has been in effect since 1960, regulates the use of six rivers of the Indus system between both countries.

After suspending the treaty, India has now started reservoir flushing at Salal and Baglihar hydroelectric projects in Kashmir to increase power generation and remove sediment accumulation so that they will be more storage capacity, Reuters reported, citing sources.