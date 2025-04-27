Pahalgam terror attack leads to 80% drop in tourist bookings
What's the story
Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, bookings to Kashmir have plummeted by 80%, said the Kashmir Hotel Association (KHA).
KHA chairman Mushtaq Chaya said the drastic fall is understandable and expected in the wake of the incident.
He added that tourism stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir are more heartbroken by the incident happening on their soil than worrying about the loss of business.
Impact on tourism
Tourism industry affected by Pahalgam attack
The Pahalgam terror attack has hit Kashmir's tourism industry hard. Thousands of tourists have shortened their holidays and are returning home via special flights and trains.
Satish Vaishya, head of Mumbai-based Pooja Holidays, extended support to Kashmir's tourism industry despite the prevailing crisis.
He remembered past events, including the 2010 unrest, 2014 floods, and abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 that created similar impacts, but was hopeful tourism would bounce back once again.
Business community response
KCCI condemns attack, seeks support for victims' families
A Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) delegation met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.
KCCI chairman Javid Ahmad Tenga said the attack had deeply hurt Kashmir's soul and shattered every citizen.
He said this is not the time to talk of business losses, but to mourn innocent lives lost.
The KCCI sought support in visiting victims' families.