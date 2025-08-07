Meta overhauls Instagram with reposts and new map features

Instagram has launched a new feature called 'Instagram Map,' allowing users to share their recent active location with others and discover location-based content. The Meta-owned social network is also launching reposts and making its "Friends" tab in Reels available globally. The move comes as part of Instagram's strategy to take on Snapchat 's popular Snap Map feature, which recently crossed 400 million monthly active users.

Functionality Instagram map updates only when the app is opened Instagram Map's location-sharing feature is off by default and only updates when the app is opened, unlike Snap Map which offers real-time updates. However, Instagram does provide real-time location sharing via direct messages (DMs), but only for an hour at a time. The new map feature aims to make it easier for friends to plan and meet up for hangouts while also discovering location-based content shared by their friends or favorite creators.

User engagement Users can leave short messages or 'Notes' The Instagram Map also lets users leave short messages or "Notes" for others to see. These notes are similar to the ones that appear at the top of your direct messaging feed. The new feature is being launched in the US from Wednesday, with a wider global rollout coming soon. Users can access it at the top of their DM inbox.

Content sharing New 'Reposts' feature Along with the map feature, Instagram is also launching a new 'Reposts' feature. This will let users repost public reels and feed posts, similar to TikTok's functionality. The reposted content will appear in their friends' feeds and a new "Reposts" tab on their profile. To use this feature, users just have to tap the repost icon and can even add a note before saving it.