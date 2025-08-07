China's new supersonic jet could cut long-haul flight times in half

C949 will be quieter and more efficient than older supersonic jets

The C949 is designed to be much quieter than old supersonic planes like Concorde, using new tech for softer sonic booms and lightweight materials for better efficiency.

It'll seat 28-48 people on select routes and feature AI-powered flight controls.

With global interest in fast travel heating up (think NASA's X-59), China wants to lead the next wave of aviation—while figuring out how to keep things eco-friendly and within regulations.