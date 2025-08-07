Next Article
China's new supersonic jet could cut long-haul flight times in half
China's COMAC just revealed plans for the C949, a supersonic passenger jet aiming to launch by 2049.
With speeds up to Mach 1.6 and a range of 11,000km, it could make trips like London to New York twice as fast—pretty wild for anyone who hates long-haul flights.
C949 will be quieter and more efficient than older supersonic jets
The C949 is designed to be much quieter than old supersonic planes like Concorde, using new tech for softer sonic booms and lightweight materials for better efficiency.
It'll seat 28-48 people on select routes and feature AI-powered flight controls.
With global interest in fast travel heating up (think NASA's X-59), China wants to lead the next wave of aviation—while figuring out how to keep things eco-friendly and within regulations.