Gemini AI gains 'Guided Learning' to rival ChatGPT's 'Study Mode'

Google has announced the launch of a new feature, 'Guided Learning,' in its Gemini AI chatbot. The tool is aimed at helping students understand concepts rather than just providing quick answers. The announcement was made by CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post. He described the new feature as a "learning companion" that guides students through problems with step-by-step assistance, probing questions, and interactive learning resources.

Enhanced learning Gemini's Guided Learning mode promises a more engaging experience Unlike traditional AI tools that simply provide answers, Gemini's Guided Learning mode promises a more engaging experience. It employs images, videos, and quizzes to reinforce understanding. The feature was developed with input from educators, students, and learning scientists to ensure it adheres to real-world teaching principles and learning science. Gemini's Guided Learning tool is similar to ChatGPT's 'Study Mode' launched on July 30. It helps students by guiding them through questions step by step instead of giving direct answers.

Educational initiative The tool aims to address AI misuse in education The launch of Guided Learning comes amid criticism that AI tools like Gemini and ChatGPT are being misused in classrooms as shortcuts for assignments instead of study aids. With this new feature, Google hopes to change that perception by promoting genuine learning and mastery of concepts. However, it remains to be seen if students will actually use it as intended or not.

Accessibility Gemini Advanced AI Pro plan free for students Google is also offering its Gemini Advanced AI Pro Plan for free to students (18+) in the US, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Brazil for a year. They have to sign up by October 6 to be eligible. The offer provides access to Gemini's more powerful models and advanced capabilities that could enhance productivity and academic work. However, it is still unclear when this new mode will be available for Indian students.