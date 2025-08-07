Gemini AI gains 'Guided Learning' to rival ChatGPT's 'Study Mode'
What's the story
Google has announced the launch of a new feature, 'Guided Learning,' in its Gemini AI chatbot. The tool is aimed at helping students understand concepts rather than just providing quick answers. The announcement was made by CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post. He described the new feature as a "learning companion" that guides students through problems with step-by-step assistance, probing questions, and interactive learning resources.
Enhanced learning
Gemini's Guided Learning mode promises a more engaging experience
Unlike traditional AI tools that simply provide answers, Gemini's Guided Learning mode promises a more engaging experience. It employs images, videos, and quizzes to reinforce understanding. The feature was developed with input from educators, students, and learning scientists to ensure it adheres to real-world teaching principles and learning science. Gemini's Guided Learning tool is similar to ChatGPT's 'Study Mode' launched on July 30. It helps students by guiding them through questions step by step instead of giving direct answers.
Educational initiative
The tool aims to address AI misuse in education
The launch of Guided Learning comes amid criticism that AI tools like Gemini and ChatGPT are being misused in classrooms as shortcuts for assignments instead of study aids. With this new feature, Google hopes to change that perception by promoting genuine learning and mastery of concepts. However, it remains to be seen if students will actually use it as intended or not.
Accessibility
Gemini Advanced AI Pro plan free for students
Google is also offering its Gemini Advanced AI Pro Plan for free to students (18+) in the US, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Brazil for a year. They have to sign up by October 6 to be eligible. The offer provides access to Gemini's more powerful models and advanced capabilities that could enhance productivity and academic work. However, it is still unclear when this new mode will be available for Indian students.
Financial commitment
Google's $1 billion commitment to US education
Beyond the new features, Google has also pledged a whopping $1 billion over three years to improve education in the US. The investment will go toward AI literacy programs, research funding, and cloud computing resources for institutions. This move is part of a larger trend among leading AI companies to market their technologies as tools for enhancing learning rather than shortcuts.