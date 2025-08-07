This AI can read ancient Latin texts that are damaged
Aeneas is a new AI tool developed by a team including Google DeepMind and Thea Sommerschield, which can restore missing parts of ancient Latin texts and even guess when and where they were written.
This makes it way easier to unlock stories from the Roman Empire that have been hidden for centuries.
How Aeneas works
Trained on over 176,000 real Latin inscriptions, Aeneas uses neural networks to fill in gaps, date fragments, and figure out their origins—all without needing to know exactly how much text is missing.
It quickly matches similar inscriptions to back up its predictions, speeding up what used to take historians ages.
Aeneas is already working on famous damaged texts
Aeneas is already helping experts decode famous but damaged texts like the Res Gestae Divi Augusti in Turkey.
By making sense of these broken pieces, it's giving us a clearer window into ancient culture—and helping preserve history for everyone curious about the past.