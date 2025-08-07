Trump administration wants to cut NASA's climate missions

Congress is split on the issue

These missions give us some of the best data on how our planet is changing, like showing that the Amazon now emits more CO2 than it absorbs, while northern forests help soak up carbon.

They also help spot droughts and predict food shortages—stuff that can actually impact people's lives.

Right now, Congress is split: the House wants to end funding, but the Senate is fighting to keep these tools public and running a bit longer.