NotebookLM can now turn your docs into narrated video presentations
Google just finished rolling out some cool updates for NotebookLM.
Now you can turn your documents into narrated video presentations—complete with images, diagrams, quotes, and numbers.
You can also customize these videos for different topics or audiences (for now, it's English-only).
The studio interface got a makeover
The Studio interface got a makeover with an easy-to-use grid layout and handy tools like Audio Overview, Video Overview, Mind Map, and Reports.
You can create multiple outputs from the same doc—perfect if you're working in teams or sharing stuff in different languages.
Plus, adding lots of URLs at once is now super simple, making document management way smoother for all kinds of projects.