Giant asteroid to pass by Earth tomorrow: Is it dangerous?
A giant asteroid named 2025 OJ1 is set to fly by Earth on August 8, 2025. It's about as tall as a 30-story building and traveling at an incredible 51,000km/h.
Even though it's coming within 5.15 million kilometers of us—which is considered close in space terms—there's no need to worry.
NASA is tracking the asteroid
NASA is tracking this asteroid with powerful telescopes, following its path across the sky.
While you won't be able to spot it with your eyes, astronomers will be watching closely when it makes its closest approach at 2:36pm IST.
Why is monitoring asteroids important?
Monitoring asteroids like 2025 OJ1 helps scientists learn more about their orbits and what they're made of.
This isn't just cool science—it's also important for protecting our planet and understanding how our solar system came together.