Giant asteroid to pass by Earth tomorrow: Is it dangerous? Technology Aug 07, 2025

A giant asteroid named 2025 OJ1 is set to fly by Earth on August 8, 2025. It's about as tall as a 30-story building and traveling at an incredible 51,000km/h.

Even though it's coming within 5.15 million kilometers of us—which is considered close in space terms—there's no need to worry.