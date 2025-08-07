Next Article
Google app's AI mode now in beta for tablets
Google is rolling out its new AI Mode for Android tablets with the latest app update, starting August 7, 2025.
After launching on phones earlier this year, the feature is now in beta for bigger screens and can be found in the Home/Discover feed or through Pixel Launcher and widget settings.
How it improves the experience
AI Mode gives tablet users a smarter prompt bar—think easy image uploads and Google Lens support—all designed to look good in portrait mode.
The interface uses a desktop-style layout so responses are clearer and more organized than before.
It's a big step up from what iPad users get right now, since Apple's app still doesn't have this feature.