Google Drive widget on Android gets Material You makeover
Google Drive for Android just gave its "Suggested files" widget a makeover with the Material 3 (M3) Expressive design.
Now, you can see up to 10 of your Docs, Sheets, and Slides right from your homescreen in a sleek, rounded rectangle.
The update is all about making it easier and quicker to get to your important files.
The widget is now resizable
The widget is now resizable—so you can stretch it from a small 3x2 box all the way across your homescreen.
You'll also spot handy pill-shaped buttons for uploads and searches on the right.
Heads up: when you first add the widget, there might be a short delay before everything loads, but that should smooth out quickly as it settles in.