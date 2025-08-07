Aging might be contagious, finds new study

Protein triggers aging in nearby cells

When HMGB1 is in its "reduced" state, it pushes other cells toward aging and inflammation, a process known as senescence.

The team saw this effect across different human tissues and even in young mice, who started showing signs of early aging within a week after being injected with reduced HMGB1.

Older adults also had higher levels of this protein floating around in their blood, hinting that these "aging signals" might travel through the bloodstream—and maybe one day could be targeted for anti-aging therapies.