Who is Petal Gahlot, India's UN diplomat who schooled Pakistan

Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has become a prominent figure in India's diplomatic rebuttal against Pakistan. She gave a strong response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 's claims about "Operation Sindoor" and Indo-Pak tensions. Gahlot accused Sharif of "once again glorifying terrorism" during her address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) .

Career path Diplomat's professional journey Gahlot, who joined India's Permanent Mission to the UN in July 2023, has a rich background in political science, translation, and international relations. She was previously Undersecretary in the Ministry of External Affairs' European West Division from June 2020 to July 2023. Gahlot also served at India's missions in Paris and San Francisco during her tenure. Besides her professional life, she is an avid musician who shares guitar videos on social media platforms.

Twitter Post Petal Gahlot is also an avid musician A favourite from my time in Paris in 2016. A difficult cover and a modest attempt. “Lost On You” by @iamlp#Sunday #weekendmood pic.twitter.com/uKvtgGCPIM — Petal Gahlot (@petal_gahlot) June 11, 2023

Education and hobbies Her educational qualifications Gahlot holds a BA in Political Science, Sociology, and French Literature from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai (2005-2010). She also has a Master's in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi (2010-2012). Furthering her education, she earned a Master's degree in Language Interpretation and Translation at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, United States (2018-2020).

Diplomatic rebuttal What she said in UNGA address In her address at the UNGA, Gahlot accused Pakistan of harboring terrorist groups and peddling lies while trying to project defeat as victory. She reminded the assembly that during "Operation Sindoor," Pakistan's military had "pleaded" with India to stop after its airbases were destroyed. "If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it," she said in a sharp rebuttal.