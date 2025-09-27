SC pulls up MP, Centre over Bhopal gas tragedy victims

Survivor groups say there's been little real action

Meanwhile, officials have started moving 377 tons of hazardous waste from the old Union Carbide site for incineration in Pithampur—despite local protests over pollution fears.

Authorities insist safety measures are in place, but trust remains low among residents still dealing with the disaster's legacy.