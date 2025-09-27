Next Article
SC pulls up MP, Centre over Bhopal gas tragedy victims
India
The Supreme Court has called out the Union Health Ministry, ICMR, and Madhya Pradesh government for not following its orders on medical care for survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.
This move comes after activists filed a contempt petition, pointing out that court directives from 2012 to help victims are still being ignored.
Survivor groups say there's been little real action, even though the High Court has been watching since 2012.
Meanwhile, officials have started moving 377 tons of hazardous waste from the old Union Carbide site for incineration in Pithampur—despite local protests over pollution fears.
Authorities insist safety measures are in place, but trust remains low among residents still dealing with the disaster's legacy.