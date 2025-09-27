Next Article
'Operation Sindoor': Kolkata's Durga Puja honors Indian armed forces
This year, Kolkata's 56th Durga Puja at Tara Chand Dutta Street stands out with its "Operation Sindoor" theme, celebrating the Indian armed forces.
Artist Debshankar Mahesh has filled the pandal with striking replicas of tanks, fighter jets, and missiles—blending festive spirit with a strong sense of national pride.
Pandal pays tribute to women officers too
The pandal doesn't just honor the military—it also highlights women officers like Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, giving a nod to female leadership in defense.
Meanwhile, sculptor Kushadhwaj Bera's traditional Durga idol sits at the heart of it all, offering a cool contrast to the modern military vibe.