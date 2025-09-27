Next Article
Delhi schoolboy, 15, dies after fight with outsiders
India
A 15-year-old boy from Delhi's Mangolpuri area died on Friday after a fight involving other students and individuals from outside the school got out of hand.
What started as a small argument at school escalated later, when another boy returned with a group, including individuals from outside the school, and they attacked the victim after hours.
Police are investigating the incident
The boy was rushed to hospital but sadly didn't make it.
Police have already arrested several juveniles and are searching for more involved.
They're checking CCTV footage and talking to witnesses to piece together what happened, while a post-mortem will help confirm the cause of death.
The investigation is still ongoing as police work toward justice for the victim.