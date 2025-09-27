Mumbai airport: 21kg marijuana, foreign currency, gold dust seized
Mumbai Customs just wrapped up a busy four days at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Sept 21-24, 2025), seizing about 21kg of hydroponic marijuana, undeclared foreign currency, and gold dust—altogether valued at over ₹21.8 crore.
Two passengers arriving from Bangkok and Colombo tried sneaking in marijuana worth about ₹21 crore; both were caught.
Details of other seizures made
Customs officers also confiscated nearly ₹76 lakh in undeclared foreign currency from travelers heading to Dubai and Jakarta.
On top of that, they discovered 365g of unclaimed gold dust near the immigration counters (worth about ₹38 lakh).
The gold was seized under the Customs Act, and the marijuana under anti-drug laws. The applicable law for the foreign currency was not specified.
Investigations are ongoing as officials keep up their tight watch against smuggling attempts at one of India's busiest airports.