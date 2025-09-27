Sonam Wangchuk under investigation for Pakistan links: Ladakh DGP

Ladakh 's Director General of Police (DGP) SD Singh Jamwal has claimed that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is under investigation for alleged connections with Pakistan. "We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this," Jamwal claimed. The DGP accused Wangchuk of inciting violence in Leh on Wednesday, which resulted in four deaths and several injuries.

Legal actions Wangchuk's foreign visits suspicious: DGP Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act and shifted to a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The DGP said investigations are ongoing into possible foreign funding and violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). Jamwal also pointed out Wangchuk's foreign visits as suspicious, including his participation in an event organized by Pakistan's Dawn newspaper and a trip to Bangladesh.

Accusations Deliberate attempt to vitiate atmosphere, claims Jamwal The DGP accused Wangchuk of trying to "hijack the platform" and disrupt dialogue between the Centre and local representatives. Jamwal claimed that Wangchuk continued his hunger strike despite knowing an informal meeting was scheduled for September 25. He alleged "a deliberate attempt was made to vitiate the atmosphere through provocative videos and statements," leading to Wednesday's violence.

Ongoing probe Foreign hand suspected in violence Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta's comment about a foreign hand was also noted by Jamwal, who said three Nepalese citizens were hospitalized with bullet injuries. The involvement of others is still under investigation. So far, 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including at least six suspected ringleaders, the DGP added.