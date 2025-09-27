Zubeen Garg case: Siddharth, Shyamkanu's bank accounts frozen India Sep 27, 2025

In the latest on Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's tragic passing in Singapore on September 19, Assam police have issued lookout notices for Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma.

The two have been asked to show up in Guwahati by October 6 to give their statements.

Authorities are taking things seriously—Mahanta's bank accounts and credit cards are now frozen as part of the investigation.