Zubeen Garg case: Siddharth, Shyamkanu's bank accounts frozen
India
In the latest on Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's tragic passing in Singapore on September 19, Assam police have issued lookout notices for Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma.
The two have been asked to show up in Guwahati by October 6 to give their statements.
Authorities are taking things seriously—Mahanta's bank accounts and credit cards are now frozen as part of the investigation.
Assam government demands judicial commission for fair probe
The Assam government wants a judicial commission for a fair probe and may bring in the CBI if local police don't make progress.
Investigators are waiting on autopsy reports from both Singapore and Guwahati.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised a thorough and transparent process, urging everyone to stay calm and patient while answers are found.