Wangchuk's foreign trips, speeches under police scanner in Pakistan link
Ladakh police are investigating climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for possible connections with Pakistan, following the arrest of a Pakistani operative who shared videos of protests Wangchuk led.
Recently, Wangchuk was accused of sparking violence in Leh that resulted in four deaths, leading to his detention under the National Security Act and transfer to Jodhpur.
Unrest in Ladakh linked to Wangchuk's international protests
Police say unrest in Ladakh is tied to some of Wangchuk's speeches about international protests.
As a leading voice pushing for statehood through groups like the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, he's also under scrutiny for foreign trips—including attending a Dawn newspaper event in Pakistan and visiting Bangladesh.
So far, 50 people have been arrested as part of this wider inquiry into alleged attempts to stir trouble in the region.