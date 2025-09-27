Wangchuk's foreign trips, speeches under police scanner in Pakistan link

Unrest in Ladakh linked to Wangchuk's international protests

Police say unrest in Ladakh is tied to some of Wangchuk's speeches about international protests.

As a leading voice pushing for statehood through groups like the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, he's also under scrutiny for foreign trips—including attending a Dawn newspaper event in Pakistan and visiting Bangladesh.

So far, 50 people have been arrested as part of this wider inquiry into alleged attempts to stir trouble in the region.