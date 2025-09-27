Orange alert for heavy rain in parts of southern India India Sep 27, 2025

Heads up—IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of central and southern India today, September 27, 2025.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are in the spotlight.

Mumbai and much of Maharashtra are bracing too, with forecasts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region over the next few days.