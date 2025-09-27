Orange alert for heavy rain in parts of southern India
Heads up—IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of central and southern India today, September 27, 2025.
States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are in the spotlight.
Mumbai and much of Maharashtra are bracing too, with forecasts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region over the next few days.
Thunderstorms, gusty winds expected in several regions
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in several regions till September 30—think Andaman & Nicobar Islands to Telangana.
IMD is also warning some areas (like Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada) about possible extremely heavy rain over the next few days.
If you're in any affected area, it's a good idea to stay updated and take care while heading out.