MP: 5-year-old boy's neck severed by mentally unstable man

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy was brutally murdered inside his home in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The accused, identified as Mahesh (25), allegedly entered the house of Kalu Singh and attacked the child with a sharp spade-like tool. The attack was so brutal that it severed the child's neck from his torso and mutilated his body further.

Community action Neighbors caught the accused and thrashed him The child's mother tried to save him during the attack and suffered injuries herself. She was left in shock after witnessing the horrific act. Her cries for help were heard by neighbors who rushed to their home. The villagers then caught hold of Mahesh and severely thrashed him before the police arrived, and he died on the way to the hospital.

Investigation progress Case registered, judicial inquiry underway Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi confirmed that Mahesh died on the way to the hospital after being thrashed by villagers. He described the crime as "extremely heartbreaking." Awasthi said, "The real cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Initial investigations suggest he was mentally unstable." A case has been registered against Mahesh, and a judicial inquiry into his death is underway.