Chandigarh civic workers dump garbage before cleanliness drive, face flak

CM takes notice, probe ordered

After videos surfaced showing workers unloading dried leaves and paper from a municipal trolley late at night, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has started an investigation.

Residents were surprised by the sudden mess in an area usually known for being clean.

City officials say they're taking it seriously: Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla called for a thorough probe, stressing that maintaining Chandigarh's reputation matters and promising accountability if rules were broken.