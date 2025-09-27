Chandigarh civic workers dump garbage before cleanliness drive, face flak
Chandigarh municipal workers are under fire for allegedly dumping garbage in Sector 22 just before a Swachhata Hi Seva cleanliness drive on September 25.
The event, attended by Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar—who was seen sweeping the market—was meant to promote cleanliness but has now sparked controversy.
CM takes notice, probe ordered
After videos surfaced showing workers unloading dried leaves and paper from a municipal trolley late at night, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has started an investigation.
Residents were surprised by the sudden mess in an area usually known for being clean.
City officials say they're taking it seriously: Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla called for a thorough probe, stressing that maintaining Chandigarh's reputation matters and promising accountability if rules were broken.