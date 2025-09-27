Next Article
UP CM Adityanath on Bareilly violence: 'Forgot who is in power'
India
After violent clashes broke out in Bareilly, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called out cleric Tauqueer Raza Khan, saying he had "forgot who is in power in the State."
The unrest began when protesters with "I Love Muhammad" posters clashed with police after Khan's protest was denied.
Adityanath stressed the state would keep order without curfews or roadblocks.
Khan arrested, police suspect pre-planned conspiracy
Khan, leader of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, was arrested as police suggested the violence was a "pre-planned conspiracy."
Despite extra police and denied permissions, stone-pelting escalated things.
The government promised strict action against those involved.
Adityanath also linked peace in the state to its ongoing development since 2017.