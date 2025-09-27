UP CM Adityanath on Bareilly violence: 'Forgot who is in power' India Sep 27, 2025

After violent clashes broke out in Bareilly, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called out cleric Tauqueer Raza Khan, saying he had "forgot who is in power in the State."

The unrest began when protesters with "I Love Muhammad" posters clashed with police after Khan's protest was denied.

Adityanath stressed the state would keep order without curfews or roadblocks.