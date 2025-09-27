Ladakh protests: Activist Wangchuk arrested for 'provocative' speeches

Investigations are looking into possible foreign influence behind the unrest

Around 5,000-6,000 people joined the demonstrations, which escalated to attacks on government buildings and political offices—BJP's local HQ was even set on fire.

Both civilians and police were hurt in the chaos. Police believe viral videos online added fuel to the fire. Investigations are also looking into possible foreign influence behind the unrest.

Meanwhile, curfew restrictions in Leh are being relaxed step by step as things calm down. Wangchuk had also started a hunger strike during this time, using it as part of his protest efforts.