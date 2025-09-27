Ladakh protests: Activist Wangchuk arrested for 'provocative' speeches
Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known environmental activist, has been arrested and sent to Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act.
This comes after protests in Leh on September 24 turned violent, with thousands demanding statehood for Ladakh.
The clashes left four people dead and several injured.
Authorities say Wangchuk's "provocative" speeches disrupted talks with the government about tribal protections.
Investigations are looking into possible foreign influence behind the unrest
Around 5,000-6,000 people joined the demonstrations, which escalated to attacks on government buildings and political offices—BJP's local HQ was even set on fire.
Both civilians and police were hurt in the chaos. Police believe viral videos online added fuel to the fire. Investigations are also looking into possible foreign influence behind the unrest.
Meanwhile, curfew restrictions in Leh are being relaxed step by step as things calm down. Wangchuk had also started a hunger strike during this time, using it as part of his protest efforts.