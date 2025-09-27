Next Article
Sonam Wangchuk's arrest sparks protests in Ladakh
India
Leh has been under tight curfew for four days after well-known climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on September 23, 2024.
Authorities say his recent speeches—where he referenced movements like the Nepal agitation and Arab Spring—sparked unrest that led to four deaths and several injuries.
Over 50 people have been detained so far
Public gatherings are banned, and over 50 people have been detained so far as police continue their search for more suspects.
Wangchuk has been moved to Jodhpur prison based on specific inputs.
A high-level security meeting is expected to be held soon, which could bring changes to the current restrictions as officials work to calm things down in the region.