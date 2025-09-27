Indian Railways is adding a new 12-coach Vande Bharat Express
Indian Railways is adding a new 12-coach Vande Bharat Express to its lineup, with production happening right now in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.
The train is set to roll out by November this year and will join the current options of eight, 16, and 20 coaches.
Since their debut in 2019, Vande Bharat trains have made travel faster and more connected across India.
Each train coach has ergonomic seats with charging ports
The Vande Bharat Express can zip along at up to 160km/h and packs in modern safety features like the KAVACH system and automatic plug doors.
Each coach has ergonomic seats with charging ports, sealed gangways for a quieter ride, mini pantries with hot cases and bottle coolers, plus emergency windows, fire detection systems, and CCTV everywhere.
It's all about giving passengers a safer—and way more comfortable—journey.