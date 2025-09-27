Indian Railways is adding a new 12-coach Vande Bharat Express India Sep 27, 2025

Indian Railways is adding a new 12-coach Vande Bharat Express to its lineup, with production happening right now in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

The train is set to roll out by November this year and will join the current options of eight, 16, and 20 coaches.

Since their debut in 2019, Vande Bharat trains have made travel faster and more connected across India.