Cooch Behar to honor late singer Zubeen Garg at Rash Mela

'Zubin Garg represents the culture of North Eastern India'

Zubeen Garg was known for his performances of Bhawaiya folk music and had a special connection with Cooch Behar and nearby regions.

His 2005 hit "Kande Kanai Bajeya re Shanai," written by Nazrul Islam, became especially popular locally.

He often performed for fans in Cooch Behar, last taking the stage there in 2018.

As Rabindranath Ghosh from the local municipality put it, "Zubin Garg represents the culture of North Eastern India, and Cooch Behar is a part of it."