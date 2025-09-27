Cooch Behar to honor late singer Zubeen Garg at Rash Mela
Cooch Behar, West Bengal, is set to honor late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg by planning to install a statue and naming a stage after him at this November's Rash Mela festival.
The 20-day event will also feature his photos and special tributes.
Garg tragically passed away on September 19, 2024, during a scuba diving accident in Singapore while attending the North East India Festival.
'Zubin Garg represents the culture of North Eastern India'
Zubeen Garg was known for his performances of Bhawaiya folk music and had a special connection with Cooch Behar and nearby regions.
His 2005 hit "Kande Kanai Bajeya re Shanai," written by Nazrul Islam, became especially popular locally.
He often performed for fans in Cooch Behar, last taking the stage there in 2018.
As Rabindranath Ghosh from the local municipality put it, "Zubin Garg represents the culture of North Eastern India, and Cooch Behar is a part of it."