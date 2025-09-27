UP: Cleric arrested after protest against 'I love Muhammad' video

Tauqeer Raza, a local cleric and head of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, was detained and later arrested on Saturday after his video supporting the "I love Muhammad" campaign sparked protests in Bareilly , Uttar Pradesh . A large crowd had gathered outside Raza's house after Friday prayers, following the posting of the video. The situation turned violent as protesters pelted stones at police officers, who then resorted to a lathi charge.

Legal action 8 people arrested, over 50 detained At least eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident in Bareilly, according to officials. More than 50 people have been detained, and a case has been registered against 1,700 unidentified individuals under sections of rioting, obstruction of government work, and assault on police personnel. The unrest was triggered by a video posted by Raza supporting the "I love Muhammad" campaign.

Nationwide unrest Protests spread to other parts of India The protests have spread to other parts of India, including Gujarat's Gandhinagar district and Karnataka's Davangere. In Varanasi, religious leaders launched a counter-campaign with "I love Mahadev" placards in response to the "I love Muhammad" posters. The controversy started on September 4 during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Kanpur when a poster was hung at a tent along the route.