Tejasvi Surya announces new superfast train between Bengaluru, Mumbai
After three decades of waiting, the government has greenlit a new superfast train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Announced by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, this service aims to fix the current situation where only the slow Udyan Express links the two cities—often making flights or busses more appealing for travelers.
Train expected to boost connectivity and ease congestion
With over 2.6 million people flying between these cities in 2024 alone, there's clearly huge demand for better options.
The new train promises faster, more affordable travel and could ease congestion on busy routes.
It's also expected to boost connectivity and help daily commuters, business travelers, and families alike.
Leaders say this move will strengthen ties between Karnataka and Maharashtra while strengthening economic and social ties for both regions.