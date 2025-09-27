Tamil Nadu: 3,400kg of drugs destroyed in Chengalpattu India Sep 27, 2025

Tamil Nadu's Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB) CID just destroyed more than 3,400kg of seized ganja and other drugs—including heroin, charas, diazepam, meth, and ganja chocolate—at Thenmelpakkam in Chengalpattu district.

These narcotics were collected from 339 cases across the state and had an estimated value of ₹4 crore.

The destruction was closely supervised by senior police officials as part of a push to disrupt drug trafficking networks.