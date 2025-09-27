Tamil Nadu: 3,400kg of drugs destroyed in Chengalpattu
Tamil Nadu's Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB) CID just destroyed more than 3,400kg of seized ganja and other drugs—including heroin, charas, diazepam, meth, and ganja chocolate—at Thenmelpakkam in Chengalpattu district.
These narcotics were collected from 339 cases across the state and had an estimated value of ₹4 crore.
The destruction was closely supervised by senior police officials as part of a push to disrupt drug trafficking networks.
Authorities have destroyed nearly 30,000kg of dry ganja this year
This crackdown is part of a much bigger campaign in 2025.
So far this year, authorities have destroyed nearly 30,000kg of dry ganja and other narcotics worth around ₹31 crore from over 2,000 cases.
Smugglers have tried creative tricks—like hiding ganja in paint buckets—but enforcement teams are staying sharp with intelligence-led operations and teamwork between agencies.
Public involvement is crucial
A big reason for these successes: people are using reporting helplines to tip off authorities about drug activities.
With traffickers getting more sophisticated, public involvement has become key to helping enforcement teams stay ahead.