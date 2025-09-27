Ladakh's political alliances to meet Union minister Nityanand Rai today
Ladakh's two main alliances, the Apex Body, Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), are set for big talks with Union Minister Nityanand Rai.
They've been pushing in recent years for statehood, more legal protections, their own Public Service Commission, and two Lok Sabha seats.
The urgency grew after protests on September 24 turned violent, following police firing and the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Why the talks are important
These talks could shape Ladakh's future—especially after recent clashes and the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk put a spotlight on local frustrations.
With about 2.7 lakh residents living in a unique ecological zone, there's real concern over losing cultural identity and local jobs.
The coalitions want fair representation and protection for Ladakhi land and youth as they head into these crucial discussions.