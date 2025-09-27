Delhi allows loudspeakers till midnight for Ramlila, Durga Puja celebrations India Sep 27, 2025

This festival season, Delhi's giving Ramlila, Durga Puja, and other celebrations a little more time to be heard—loudspeaker use is now allowed until midnight instead of the usual 10pm.

The move follows India's noise rules, which let states grant up to 15 nights a year with extended hours for cultural events.