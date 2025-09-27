Delhi allows loudspeakers till midnight for Ramlila, Durga Puja celebrations
This festival season, Delhi's giving Ramlila, Durga Puja, and other celebrations a little more time to be heard—loudspeaker use is now allowed until midnight instead of the usual 10pm.
The move follows India's noise rules, which let states grant up to 15 nights a year with extended hours for cultural events.
But there are still strict rules to follow
Even with this extension, organizers need written permission before cranking up the volume.
Residential areas have strict decibel caps (45 at night), and silence zones near hospitals and schools are off-limits for loudspeakers during these exemptions.
The Supreme Court has made it clear: everyone deserves peaceful nights—using loudspeakers isn't a fundamental or religious right.
Courts want authorities to use tech like decibel meter apps
To keep things in check, courts want authorities using tech like decibel meter apps to monitor sound levels.
If rules aren't followed, penalties can kick in fast—so celebrations get their moment without turning into all-night disturbances.