Maharashtra CM suggests naming Navi Mumbai airport after D B Patil
India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has suggested naming the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after D B Patil—a local hero who stood up for farmers and project-affected people in Raigad during the 1970s and 1980s.
There's been strong support from locals to honor Patil, given his big role in shaping the area's future.
Patil's fight for farmers led to landmark land deal
Patil led major protests against unfair land grabs by CIDCO, pushing for better deals for displaced families.
Thanks to his efforts, the "12.5% scheme" was introduced, giving affected families developed land instead of just empty plots—helping them build better lives and changing how Navi Mumbai grew.
Naming the airport after him is seen as a meaningful way to recognize his impact.