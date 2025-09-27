Bengaluru's 9-hour power cuts explained: Why are they happening
Since August, Bengaluru has been hit with frequent power cuts—sometimes stretching up to nine hours.
KPTCL and Bescom say these blackouts are all about catching up on overdue maintenance and upgrading the city's power grid.
Even though Karnataka is generating extra electricity (mostly from renewables), these outages are needed to keep Bengaluru's massive network running smoothly.
Planned outages in Bengaluru
This maintenance drive was actually supposed to start back in January 2025 but got delayed. Now, KPTCL (with its 344 stations) and BESCOM (managing 20 receiving stations plus 100 substations) are finally getting it done.
On Sunday, areas like Basaveshwaranagar, Vijayanagar, and Peenya will see planned cuts from 10am to 5pm.
The goal? To handle growing demand and make sure the city gets reliable electricity as it keeps expanding.