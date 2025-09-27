Bengaluru's 9-hour power cuts explained: Why are they happening

Planned outages in Bengaluru

This maintenance drive was actually supposed to start back in January 2025 but got delayed. Now, KPTCL (with its 344 stations) and BESCOM (managing 20 receiving stations plus 100 substations) are finally getting it done.

On Sunday, areas like Basaveshwaranagar, Vijayanagar, and Peenya will see planned cuts from 10am to 5pm.

The goal? To handle growing demand and make sure the city gets reliable electricity as it keeps expanding.