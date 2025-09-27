Next Article
Army to acquire Anant Shastra missile system for ₹30,000cr
The Indian Army is gearing up to strengthen its air defenses along the Pakistan and China borders by adding the new Anant Shastra missile system, designed by DRDO.
Approved soon after Operation Sindoor in May, this deal covers five to six regiments and comes with a price tag of about ₹30,000 crore.
System can track and hit targets while moving
Anant Shastra stands out for its mobility—it can track and hit targets even while moving, with a 30km range.
It also works smoothly with existing systems like MRSAM and Akash.
After passing tough trials in all kinds of conditions, it's now set to play a key role in India's push for more homegrown defense tech alongside future upgrades like new tanks and radar systems.