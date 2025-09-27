NewsBytes Explainer: Bengaluru residents perform puja for pothole, highlight apathy

Forum president Surendra Ravi pointed out there are nearly 100 potholes just in Cox Town, and repairs are often quick fixes that don't last. He shared that "the residents themselves have started a pothole-filling drive, which they plan to continue if civic authorities fail to act," showing how fed up locals are with being ignored until media pressure builds.

Growing discontent over road repairs

This unusual puja is part of a bigger movement across Bengaluru—residents everywhere are demanding faster, better road repairs and more accountability.

Even though the government has tried patching things up, many people still feel let down by slow progress and poor-quality work.

It's a sign of how much frustration is bubbling over about city infrastructure right now.