Bareilly: Protest over 'I love Mohammad' issue turns violent

No 1 is above the law: Minister

State Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna made it clear that "No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands under the Yogi government. The government and administration will surely take their course."

Some protesters have been detained, and police are still in the area to keep things peaceful.

Investigations are underway to find who started the violence, and public meetings were held to let everyone know that gatherings at Islamia Ground weren't actually allowed.

Police say strict action will follow for anyone found responsible.