Bengaluru teen who accused mother of sexual assault retracts statement
A class 9 student in Bengaluru, who had accused her mother of sexual harassment and assault back in June 2024, has now taken back her allegations.
The case started after she shared her concerns with a school counselor, which led to police action under the Juvenile Justice Act.
The girl lived with her mother and older sister, while her father stayed elsewhere.
Accusations made out of anger, says girl
During police questioning and in juvenile court, the teen admitted that no abuse actually happened—explaining that she made the accusations out of anger over being punished for misbehavior.
Her mother and sister believe social media and stories about juvenile laws abroad may have influenced her actions.
Police are including these new statements in their chargesheet, which is set to be filed soon.