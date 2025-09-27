Next Article
Bengaluru Metro's WhatsApp ticketing service goes offline
India
Bengaluru Metro's super-handy WhatsApp ticketing service—launched back in November 2022—has been out of action since September 26, 2025.
Now, regular commuters are stuck queuing at ticket counters instead of breezing through with their phones.
The outage has been a headache for those who rely on digital convenience.
BMRCL says the issue is on WhatsApp's end
BMRCL says the issue is on WhatsApp's end due to ongoing maintenance—not a problem with the metro system itself.
This chatbot was claimed to be the world's first QR ticketing system via a chatbot, available in English and Kannada.
While BMRCL expects things to be sorted soon, you can still use other digital options like the Namma Metro app or Paytm if you want to skip the lines for now.