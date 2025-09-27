Modi launches BSNL's indigenous 4G network, celebrates 25 years of BSNL

Over 92,600 new sites, including in remote areas

With over 92,600 new 4G sites powered by Indian technology and nearly one lakh towers nationwide, the network is ready for smooth upgrades to 5G.

More than 26,700 villages—including almost 2,500 in Odisha—are getting connected for the first time, opening up digital access for over 2 million new users in remote and underserved areas.