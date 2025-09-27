Modi launches BSNL's indigenous 4G network, celebrates 25 years of BSNL
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just rolled out BSNL's all-indigenous 4G network in Odisha, marking a big step for India as one of the few countries building its own telecom tech.
The launch also doubled as a celebration of BSNL's 25th anniversary.
Over 92,600 new sites, including in remote areas
With over 92,600 new 4G sites powered by Indian technology and nearly one lakh towers nationwide, the network is ready for smooth upgrades to 5G.
More than 26,700 villages—including almost 2,500 in Odisha—are getting connected for the first time, opening up digital access for over 2 million new users in remote and underserved areas.
Digital Bharat Nidhi mission for high-speed internet in every village
Modi also kicked off a project to bring high-speed internet to every single village—about 29,000 to 30,000 more—under the Digital Bharat Nidhi mission.
The goal: make sure no corner of India misses out on digital opportunities.